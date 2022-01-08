‘The door is always open,’ Antonio Conte says as Christian Eriksen looks for a new club.

‘The door is always open,’ Antonio Conte says of Christian Eriksen’s invitation to train with Tottenham while looking for a new club.

Antonio Conte has invited CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN to train with his former club Tottenham Hotspur.

In order to get back into football, the Dane has been working on his own.

Eriksen recently expressed his desire to return to the game after receiving an ICD following a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

Despite having “died for five minutes” last summer, the 29-year-old “doesn’t fear” collapsing again.

And he’s dead set on returning to Denmark in time for the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Eriksen’s former Inter boss has invited him to work for Spurs after hearing that he is seeking a return to the game.

“It was fantastic to see him on a pitch, to see him kicking a ball,” the 52-year-old Italian said.

“What happened this summer was awful, awful, awful for the people who worked with him and knew him.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“I was terrified at the time.”

“And now, to see him ready to play football again is fantastic news.”

“The door is always open for Christian, I believe.”

Eriksen joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013 and played 305 times before joining Conte’s Inter in January 2020.

Last season, he helped the Nerazzurri win Serie A, but his contract was mutually terminated due to league rules in Italy prohibiting players with an ICD from playing.

“My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar,” he said to Danish television earlier this month.

I would like to participate in the game.

That’s how I’ve been thinking the whole time.

“It’s a dream, a goal.”

It’s another matter whether I’ll be chosen.

Returning is, however, my dream.

“I’m confident I’ll be able to return because I don’t feel any different.”

Physically, I’m in great shape again.

That is my objective, but it is still a long way off.

“Until then, I’m just going to play football and prove to myself that I’m back on track.”

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.