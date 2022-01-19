The Eagles admit that they want “more production” from one player in particular.

The Philadelphia Eagles thought they were getting a quick playmaker in TCU’s Jalen Reagor when they selected him in the first round.

Reagor hasn’t lived up to the Eagles’ expectations two years into his NFL career.

So much so that GM Howie Roseman expressed his dissatisfaction openly on Wednesday.

“Certainly, as we enter Year 3, we expected more from Jalen,” Roseman said at his year-end press conference.

Eagles Admit They Want “More Production” From 1 Player

Eagles Admit They Want “More Production” From 1 Player

#Eagles Howie Roseman said he sat down with WR Jalen Reagor after the season concluded and they discussed things Reagor needs to work on in the offseason: “Certainly as we head into Year 3, we expected more.” — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 19, 2022