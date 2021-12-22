The Eagles have announced that head coach Nick Sirianni has tested positive for a substance.

Nick Sirianni, the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed on the league’s health and safety list.

Following the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh, Sirianni is the second NFL head coach to test positive today.

Last night, the Eagles’ first-year leader was on the sidelines for the team’s 27-17 win over the Washington Football Team.

He is now free to conduct his business from a distance while remaining in the protocols.

Sirianni is optimistic that he will be able to practice and coach against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Kevin Patullo, the passing game coordinator, will be the acting head coach if he can’t.

Eagles Announce Head Coach Nick Sirianni Has Tested Positive

Eagles Announce Head Coach Nick Sirianni Has Tested Positive