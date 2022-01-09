The Eagles have made their official decision on quarterback Jalen Hurts for Week 18.

Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ starting quarterback for Week 18, has been officially announced.

For Saturday night’s game against the Cowboys, the Eagles will be without their starting quarterback.

Jalen Hurts will sit out this game because it is meaningless.

The Eagles have already clinched a playoff berth and will begin the season on the road.

Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, Miles Sanders, Derek Barnett, Lane Johnson, and others will be held out as well.

Eagles Announce Official Decision On QB Jalen Hurts For Week 18

Eagles Announce Official Decision On QB Jalen Hurts For Week 18