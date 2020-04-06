the economy of French sport, professional and amateur, is preparing for heavy losses

Locker room of a Saint-Denis football stadium, March 14, 2020. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Pending competitions, closed shops, condemned rooms, depressed advertisers … In France, the pandemic due to the Covid-19 has halted the economy of the sport. Without yet knowing a recovery date, this sector is about to suffer considerable damage for the current year.

According to the lifts dated Tuesday, March 31, the sports ministry announces to World first alarming estimates. It forecasts up to 25% less turnover for the sports sector for the whole of the financial year 2020, compared to the previous year. Or potential losses of 19 billion euros, said the ministry. This is also based on a study published in February, in which the BPCE group (Banque populaire Caisses d’épargne) attributed sports companies a turnover of 77.7 billion euros in 2018, the equivalent of 2% of the entire market sector in the country.

Pessimistic hypothesis

The time is, of course, only for provisional business surveys. Ministerial projections may change depending on the health situation. They start from the very pessimistic assumption that no professional championship will be able to resume for the 2019-2020 season. However, they plan, for the moment, that the Tour de France cycling will be maintained.

It is impossible to know with precision the distribution of all these feared losses of activity, nor the impact on employment. Professional football alone could lose 1.16 billion euros if the championships are not resumed. In late March, the Canal + television group, a historic broadcaster, warned the Professional Football League that it did not intend to discharge its obligations. ” Expiration ” of 110 million euros, expected as of April 5.

Partial unemployment measures have been taken and should even concern employees of Paris-Saint-Germain. The club’s last match? A European Cup victory over Dortmund on March 11 behind closed doors six days before the start of confinement, extended until at least April 15.

A “recovery plan” for associations

A “Systemic risk” exists, according to Christophe Lepetit, responsible for economic studies at the Center for Law and Economics of Sport in Limoges. “This would result in brutal, unanticipated deflation of club revenues”, and therefore by an inability to assume their payroll, he explains in an interview published in March by the Institute of International and Strategic Relations.