the eleven guy of the season

Ligue 1 closed earlier than expected this season. After 28 disputed days (Strasbourg-PSG could not take place), the Covid-19 pandemic got the better of football in France. It is therefore time for our editorial staff to create the typical team for the championship. We then find a 4-4-2, system seen regularly at PSG in particular. We start with the post of last bastion and it is Predrag Rajkovic who is titular in this eleven. The international Serbian, arrived against 5 M € last summer, carried out a magnificent exercise. He is also the guardian of the best defense in the championship (21 goals conceded in 28 games) and is ahead of competitors like Keylor Navas or Gautier Larsonneur. In this four-man defense, the sides are occupied by two players from Stade Rennais. Hamari Traoré is reaching maturity (28 years old) for his third season at the club. Author of 5 assists in 27 games, the Malian caught the eye of big teams like PSG. On the left, Faitout Maouassa received our votes. The 21-year-old completed a full season after a fairly successful loan to Nîmes last year. The icing on the cake, he allowed himself three pretty goals (in addition to an assist) in 23 games. For the side positions, the names of Mohamed Simakan and Juan Bernat were also acclaimed.

Our central hinge is made up of one accustomed to individual and collective rewards, and another fairly new to the subject. Despite his 35 years and a contract which ends in a few weeks, Thiago Silva still responded, especially on the first part of the season where we sometimes saw him defending himself. With his great performances during these 21 Ligue 1 games, the Brazilian may have convinced his leaders to continue the adventure a little more. This was what his partner in this team managed to do, Yunis Abdelhamid. The 32-year-old Rémois extended his contract by two years last February. It must be said that he had a great season (he played all 28 games) by being the most impenetrable defender of the season. In our votes, he is ahead of a Marseillais in the person of Duje Caleta-Car, who is not far from being part of our eleven.

No OM player in this typical team

Because in this team, no OM player was selected yet Boubacar Kamara was also cited several times. The central defender, converted sentinel mid-season by André Villas-Boas, is simply a victim of the presence of Marco Verratti and Eduardo Camavinga. The Italian, even if he sometimes tends to annoy, will have been precious to PSG. Always titular (20 games) when his body leaves him alone, he knew how to print his team’s game and was even able to slightly inflate his personal statistics (5 assists), despite a shortened season. The kid from Stade Rennais splashed this Ligue 1 exercise with his talent and his class. At 17 and for his first full professional season (25 games, 1 goal, 2 assists), he did much more than climb to the top. His sense of placement and movement, his technical palette and his maturity made him one of the very best players at his post in France. It remains to be seen whether the Breton club will be able to keep it for another year before giving it over to the world.

Until then discreet, the PSG is catching up well. Of the four offensive players, three have just been crowned champions of France. On the sides, we find Angel Di Maria and Neymar. The Argentinian (26 games) has undoubtedly been the most consistent player this season in the capital. Best passer in the championship (14 assists), the left-hander once again delighted his partners, in addition to being regularly decisive against the goal (7 achievements). Despite some tension with the supporters and his management, Neymar has always proved to be just as valuable for PSG (15 games, 13 goals, 6 offerings), while he still missed a good part of the season. Finally in front, we have no surprise a duo composed of the two best scorers in Ligue 1. With 18 goals each, Wissam Ben Yedder (26 games, 5 assists) and Kylian Mbappé (20 games, 5 assists) form a pair that we will find can -being at the Euro in a year.