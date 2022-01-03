The emotional celebration of Marcelo Bielsa against Burnley tells you everything you need to know about this Leeds United season.

As Bielsa plots a path to safety, Leeds earned a crucial win over their relegation rivals and looked much more like their old selves.

ELLAND ROAD — Marcelo Bielsa was lost in the moment.

As Dan James delivered the lethal blow to a defiant Burnley, Elland Road trembled with emotion, but it was the passion on the touchline that revealed so much about Leeds United’s situation heading into a New Year marked by uncertainty.

Bielsa was overcome as James, whose pitch-perfect introduction as a second-half substitute changed the course of the game, ran towards the acclaim of his fans.

He buried his face in an eternity-long embrace with assistant coach Pablo Quiroga.

Few managers have the same level of responsibility as Bielsa when it comes to leading their teams.

This is the longest he’s ever stayed at a club in his illustrious managerial career, and it’s become an annual tradition in West Yorkshire to wonder if this most unique of coaches will extend their perfect union beyond what amounts to a rolling contract.

Perhaps the anxiety would have engulfed Elland Road this season if results continued to deteriorate as they had before Christmas.

Bielsa, on the other hand, does not see it that way.

Whatever happens to Leeds this season, he will be adored, and he has a burning desire to repay the public’s faith with afternoons like this.

Despite the fact that he owes Leeds nothing, he continues to show his gratitude.

For keeping the faith, the home team was rewarded handsomely.

The victory was significant, but it was the performance that felt symbolic – Leeds had been resurrected and returned to their best form after a series of pre-Christmas body blows that suggested the tank was running low.

It certainly helped that they had such friendly visitors as Burnley.

Sean Dyche admitted afterwards that his team “hurt themselves” at times, but Leeds’ relentlessness forced the errors.

The first goal was emblematic of their renewed zeal.

Jack Harrison isn’t the only player whose performance has dipped since making a splash in the Premier League, but his directness – latching on to the rebound after Wayne Hennessey had parried his initial effort – felt like a throwback to Bielsa’s Leeds of old.

..

