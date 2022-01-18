The England Six Nations 2022 squad is made up of 36 players who will compete in this year’s rugby championship.

The England Six Nations 2022 squad is made up of 36 players who will compete in this year’s rugby tournament.

Six uncapped players have been named in an England squad of 36 for the Six Nations, including Wasps back-rower Alfie Barbeary and Harlequins center Luke Northmore.

Eddie Jones has continued the exile of international legends George Ford, Billy and Mako Vunipola, and has doubled down on the fresh approach introduced last autumn.

Bath fly-half Orlando Bailey, Leicester back-rower Ollie Chessum, London Irish wing Ollie Hassell-Collins, and Northampton wing Tommy Freeman, who was also in the long squad for the autumn wins over Tonga, Australia, and South Africa, are the other rookies.

Sam Underhill, Saracens’ versatile back Elliot Daly, Newcastle flyer Adam Radwan and prop Trevor Davison, and Leicester hooker Nic Dolly are among those who have been left out.

However, Exeter’s utility back Jack Nowell returns after regaining form and fitness, and Jones has largely stuck with the players chosen in November, led by captain Owen Farrell.

When Saracens face London Irish in the European Challenge Cup on Sunday, Farrell will make his comeback after a nine-week layoff due to ankle surgery.

Manu Tuilagi has been left out as he recovers from a hamstring injury, but England has stated that the squad will be updated on an individual and risk-assessed basis each week, with the initial call-up of 36 players allowing for flexibility amid the ongoing Covid-19 regulations.

Ben Youngs, Raffi Quirke, and Harry Randall make up the scrum-halves, with the latter having only missed likely service in the autumn due to injury.

The squad will arrive in Brighton on Monday, January 24 for a five-day training camp, which will bring back memories for fly-half Marcus Smith, who attended Brighton College and had his first contact with the national squad when England trained there when he was 18 years old.

In the lead-up to their Six Nations opener against Scotland on Saturday 5 February, England will return to their usual Surrey training base.

“Selecting this squad has been a difficult task because we have a lot of good young players coming through and some of our more experienced players are rediscovering their best form,” Jones said.

“We believe this 36-player roster for the first training week represents a good mix of experience and up-and-coming talent.”

England’s Six Nations 2022 squad Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped)

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps)

Ollie Chessum, Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 36 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 4 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 26 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 61 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 51 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 90 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 74 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 47 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 15 caps) Backs: Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)

Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 94 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)

Max Malins (Saracens, 10 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 7 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps)

Luke Northmore (Harlequins, uncapped)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 5 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 112 caps)