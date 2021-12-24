The English Premier League has been forced to postpone the match between Burnley and Crystal Palace due to COVID.

Everton has announced that their Boxing Day match against Burnley has been postponed due to COVID cases and team injuries.

Because of coronavirus infections among Everton players, the English Premier League was forced to postpone another match this weekend on Friday.

“Our Premier League match against Burnley on Boxing Day has been postponed due to the number of COVID cases and injuries in our squad,” the team that was supposed to play Burnley said on Twitter.

Everton requested to call off the away match, which was scheduled to take place at Turf Moor on Sunday at 1500 GMT and will now be rescheduled, according to the Premier League.

Two other Boxing Day matches had been postponed by the English Premier League earlier on Thursday — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs.

Watford and Liverpool are pitted against each other in the Premier League.

Leeds United is facing coronavirus outbreaks.

Following a recent spike in infections across the country, the Premier League has reverted to emergency COVID-19 measures, which include more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, and observing social distancing.