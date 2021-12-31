The Epic Block of an Alabama Lineman Has Gone Viral

Alabama Lineman’s Epic Block Is Going Viral in Video

It’s not every day that an offensive lineman’s block is featured in the highlight reel.

Crimson Tide lineman Evan Neal did it with a textbook play during Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between Alabama and Cincinnati.

To give senior running back Brian Robinson an advantage, the 6-foot-7, 350-pound junior absolutely dominated a Bearcats defender from the snap to the pancake block out of bounds.

Take a look at the play that longtime NFL offensive guard Geoff Schwartz pointed out:

