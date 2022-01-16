The ESPN Computer Prediction for the Super Bowl has been released.

The new Super Bowl prediction from ESPN Computer is out.

We’ve played two games in the NFL playoffs so far.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, while the Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots (in ridiculously dominant fashion).

Three more NFL playoff games have been scheduled for Sunday, with one on Monday night.

The Buccaneers will face the Eagles on Sunday, while the Cowboys will face the 49ers and the Chiefs will face the Steelers.

The Rams will face the Cardinals on Monday night.

Right now, who do you think is going to win the Super Bowl?

The Football Power Index, an ESPN computer model, updated its prediction on Sunday morning.

The following is the most recent information from the FPI:

On Saturday night, the Bills appeared to be Super Bowl-ready, but the postseason still has a long way to go.

The full projections for the Football Power Index can be found here.

