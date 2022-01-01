The ESPN pregame interview with Jim Harbaugh has gone viral.

Jim Harbaugh’s ESPN Pregame Interview Goes Viral

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is pumped for his team’s game against Georgia on Friday night, which comes as no surprise to anyone.

Harbaugh was asked what his message was to his players before the Wolverines took the field for the Orange Bowl.

At the same time, his retort was epic and hilarious.

“Believe in each other; the resolve is strong, but it’s difficult.”

The next step is this.

Harbaugh said, “Let it all hang out! It’s time to go.”

The fact that Harbaugh actually yelled, “Go let it rip!” added to the comedy value of his response.

Take a look here:

Video: Jim Harbaugh’s Pregame ESPN Interview Goes Viral

