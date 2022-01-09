The EuroLeague has suspended the second round of 20 games.

Days after the game between Zenit St Petersburg and LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne was suspended, AS Monaco and UNICS Kazan have rescheduled.

Due to positive COVID-19 cases, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague suspended the game between AS Monaco and UNICS Kazan scheduled for round 20 on Saturday.

UNICS requested the match be postponed after several team members tested positive for coronavirus, preventing the team from forming a squad of the required eight players, according to the organization.

Two EuroLeague Round 20 games have been canceled, with the Zenit St Petersburg vs. LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne match being postponed on Friday at Zenit’s request after several of their players tested positive for COVID-19.

A game can be rescheduled up to three times under special COVID-19 regulations, provided that dates are available.

EuroLeague also stated that it would work with the affected teams to determine the best options for rescheduling the games, and that alternate dates would be announced on EuroLeague Basketball’s official platforms.