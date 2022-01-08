The EuroLeague suspends three games in Round 20.

Three games are suspended in EuroLeague Round 20.

Due to coronavirus cases among players, four EuroLeague Round 20 games have been suspended.

Three games in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague’s round 20 have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague announced on Saturday.

On the request of Bitci Baskonia Vitoria – Gasteiz and Anadolu Efes, as well as Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade and Real Madrid, the matches were added to the organization’s suspended list.

The match between AS Monaco and UNICS Kazan had been postponed earlier in the day on Saturday.

UNICS requested the match be postponed after several team members tested positive for coronavirus, preventing the team from forming a squad of the required eight players, according to EuroLeague.

Four EuroLeague Round 20 games have been postponed, including Zenit St Petersburg’s match against LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, which was postponed on Friday at Zenit’s request after several of their players tested positive for COVID-19.

A game can be rescheduled up to three times according to special COVID-19 regulations, as long as dates are available.

EuroLeague also stated that it would work with the affected teams to determine the best options for rescheduling the games, and that alternate dates would be announced on EuroLeague Basketball’s official platforms.