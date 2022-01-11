The Extremely Controversial ‘Fumble’ from the National Championship Game

Alabama vs. Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game was as close as it gets.

These two teams met in the SEC championship game just a few weeks ago and scored 65 points.

Only one touchdown was scored in the first three quarters of tonight’s game, indicating a lack of offensive firepower.

Without a little controversy, a national title game like this wouldn’t be complete.

Early in the fourth quarter, Alabama found itself in a great position deep in Georgia territory.

Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs attempted to elude an Alabama pass rusher.

Bennett threw a last-second heave in an attempt to throw a pass as he was tackled to the ground.

The play in question is shown below.