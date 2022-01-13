The FA Cup fourth-round television fixtures have been revealed, with Kidderminster and Boreham Wood set to earn £110,000 each, but fans are enraged by the selections.

The FA Cup fourth-round TV fixtures have been revealed, with Kidderminster and Boreham Wood set to earn £110,000 each, but fans are enraged by the selections.

In the third round, the FA Cup’s magic was back in full force, with some major upsets.

Kidderminster defeated Championship Reading, while Boreham Wood stunned AFC Wimbledon in the National League North.

Kidderminster will host West Ham United on Saturday, February 5 at 5 p.m., live on BBC One.

Meanwhile, Boreham Wood will travel to Bournemouth on Sunday, February 6, for a 6.30pm ITV 4 kick-off.

While most football fans will be pleased that non-league teams will be given air time, some of the other matchups have not been well received.

Many United fans were enraged that Middlesbrough was chosen, with Ian Streeter jokingly writing on Twitter, “Man Utd, surely not.”

“Unbelievable every game, every round, every year they televise it,” Stuart Spreadbridge wrote about the Red Devils.

“Is there ever a round Man United play that they aren’t on TV?” wrote Paul Bower.

Another fan was perplexed that Tottenham’s match against Brighton was chosen over Chelsea’s match against Plymouth.

The ‘ridiculous FA Cup kick-off times,’ according to Marc Butcher, are ‘dog s*** TV picks,’ according to another user.

They were ‘an absolute joke,’ according to Twitter user Ryan.

