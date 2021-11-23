The FA has been assured that LGBT+ football fans will be welcomed in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

The FA has been assured that LGBT(plus) football fans will be welcome in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

Fans from the LGBT(plus) community are welcome to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to the Football Association.

In the Gulf state, homosexuality is prohibited and can result in imprisonment.

Acts of homosexuality are punishable by flogging and the death penalty under Sharia law.

However, Mark Bullingham, the FA’s chief executive who has visited Qatar to better understand the issues, insists that “those assurances that people from the LGBT(plus) communities will be allowed to go to Qatar and support the [England] team have been given.”

“We asked whether all of our fans, particularly those from the LGBTQ community, would be able to come, and we received the unequivocal answer that absolutely everyone is welcome to come to Qatar,” Bullingham said.

Bullingham believes that visiting Qatar has given him a better understanding of the country’s progress, claiming that migrant workers’ rights have improved as a result of Qatar’s winning the right to host the 2010 World Cup.

According to TheGuardian, 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since the World Cup was awarded in 2010.

“We are not perfect as a country,” Bullingham said, “and I think we have to establish that early on when we talk about any other country.”

“I’ve been to Qatar because I’m a member of the Uefa human rights working group.

“We met with migrant workers, as well as some of the local charities.”

“And I think that’s helped us form a picture, which is that we believe that the legislation that Qatar has enacted over the last few years has been significant progress from a low starting point, with the implementation of a minimum wage and a slew of other legislative improvements.”

“What is clear, however, is that the legislation is not being applied uniformly, and that must be the next step, and we believe that is where real progress will be made.”

World Cup 2022: FA says it has been assured LGBT(plus) football fans will be welcome in Qatar