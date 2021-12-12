The fact that Lewis Hamilton lost to Max Verstappen only adds to the intrigue surrounding his quest for an eighth Formula One world championship.

First and foremost, a word of comfort and perspective for British motorsport fans.

If and when Lewis Hamilton wins a record-breaking eighth world championship, it will be all the sweeter because of this epic defeat.

After the drama and controversy in Abu Dhabi yesterday, his rivalry with Max Verstappen, who had already resurrected interest in Formula One among a large number of non-believers, will only grow.

When Hamilton, 36, attempts to reclaim his championship next season, those new fans, as well as many lapsed F1 fans, will be glued to the action.

Oh, and Ginger Spice got what she really, really wanted.

Geri Halliwell, wife of Red Bull’s British team principal Christian Horner, may not have been wearing her Union Jack mini-dress because she was cheering on Verstappen, the young Dutch tearaway.

But F1 needed Horner and his team to strike back against Mercedes and Hamilton’s dominance.

They did it from the second race of the season, when Verstappen, 24, won in Italy, to the ludicrous mayhem of the winner-take-all race’s final lap.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

That isn’t how Hamilton sees it.

At least not until he wins the No. 8 record title.

But his reputation as a driver and a man has probably grown this season more than in any of his seven championship seasons.

Great rivalries thrive in great sports, and Hamilton-Verstappen is on the verge of becoming one of the best – all it needs now is time.

When Hamilton tied Michael Schumacher for the most championships in Formula One last year, I argued that, if we were to decide the debate logically, he had to be considered the greatest British athlete of all time.

In any major sport, no other competitor from these islands could legitimately claim to be the greatest of all time.

The counter-argument, generally made by those who have little interest in Formula One, was that Hamilton’s car’s superiority made his dominance almost inevitable, lowering global interest.

That is why, in the long run, Verstappen’s victory may only add to Hamilton’s legend.

He was the first black driver to compete in his elitist sport, which was significant in and of itself.

However, in his early days, it was easy to dismiss him as cold, robotic, and a cog in the corporate machine.

However, over the last few years, Hamilton has developed an authentic and powerful voice on a broader…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.