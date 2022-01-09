The Falcons are expected to make a decision on Matt Ryan in 2022.

The Falcons are said to have made a decision on Matt Ryan for 2022.

There has been speculation that Matt Ryan’s final season with the Atlanta Falcons will be in 2021, but according to a new ESPN report, that is not the case.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is optimistic about bringing back next season, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may be disappointed by this news, as they viewed the former MVP as a possible Big Ben replacement.

“Falcons coach Arthur Smith wanted Ryan back when he took the job, and he has made it clear to owner Arthur Blank and general manager Terry Fontenot that Ryan is his quarterback for 2022,” Mortensen tweeted.

Falcons Reportedly Make Decision On Matt Ryan For 2022

