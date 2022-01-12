The Falcons’ general manager expresses his thoughts on Calvin Ridley.

The Falcons’ general manager expresses his feelings about Calvin Ridley.

Calvin Ridley, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver, announced on October 31 that he would be taking a mental health leave of absence from the team.

Ridley did not play in another game for the rest of the season, raising questions about his future in Atlanta.

The 2018 first-round pick has a contract through 2022, but recent rumors have only added fuel to the fire that he’ll be playing somewhere else next season.

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot, on the other hand, isn’t ready to give up on Ridley just yet.

He told reporters Tuesday that the team will continue to back the 27-year-old wideout.

Fontenot said the team’s commitment to Ridley hasn’t changed.

“As an organization, we’ve done our best to support Calvin and help him in any way we can.”

