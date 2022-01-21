The FA’s investigation into an Arsenal player’s yellow card is focused on a £55,000 in-play wager on the player being booked.

The FA’s investigation into an Arsenal player’s yellow card focuses on a £55,000 in-play bet on the player being booked.

The investigation was launched after a £55k bet was placed on a Gunners booking near the end of a match, according to the Daily Mail.

According to them, the FBI’s intelligence and integrity analysts are leading the investigation with Betradar.

Betradar is a sports data firm that specializes in detecting “unusual bets and the potential for spot-fixing and match-fixing.”

The governing body has yet to formally launch an investigation and is expected to consult with Arsenal and their players first.

While the betting was highly unusual, an industry expert who studied trading patterns for the match told the Mail that it was unlikely to involve any corruption.

“The trading in the ten minutes leading up to that yellow is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” he explained.

“It appears unusual, but the most likely explanation is that it is the result of a perfect storm of bettors opposing each other rather than a fix.”

“It’s important to note that people lose money as well as win.”

“I don’t believe Premier League footballers earning £175,000 a week fix, even to the slightly higher amounts that can be won on exchanges.”

Previously, gambling scandals have rocked the sport of football.

For a breach in December 2020, England and Newcastle striker Kieran Trippier was fined £70,000 and banned for ten weeks.

Daniel Sturridge, a former Three Lions and Liverpool striker, was also banned for four months earlier that year due to transfer information he gave to his family.

