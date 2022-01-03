The fee structure for Odsonne Edouard Celitc has been’revealed’ ahead of his move to Crystal Palace.

Before the transfer deadline, the French striker is expected to complete a move to Selhurst Park.

Odsonne Edouard will cost Crystal Palace £12 million up front, with the remaining £15 million coming from add-ons.

After months of speculation, Celtic appear to be on the verge of cashing in on the French striker, with the Daily Mail reporting that some of the money won’t be paid until certain conditions are met.

After receiving rave reviews from his country’s football federation, Eagles coach Patrick Vieira has launched a bid to sign the France Under 21.

Edouard appears to be heading to South London after being linked with Everton, AC Milan, and Brighton during the summer.

In Sunday’s 1-0 Premiership defeat to rivals Rangers, he made his final appearance for the Hoops.

And the former Paris-SG player didn’t leave on a high note.

Ange Postecoglou promoted him to the starting lineup after an impressive cameo against AZ Alkmaar.

However, Edouard squandered a golden opportunity to put the visitors ahead in the first half, missing a sitter.

Despite looking certain to break the deadlock, he turned a Kyogo Furuhashi ball wide of the post from close range.

Postecoglou eventually caught the front man, later admitting it was a mistake to start Edouard in the middle and move Kyogo to a wider role.

It’s not a mistake he’ll repeat with the 23-year-old as he exits Celtic Park.

Georgios Giakoumakis, a Greek assassin, is expected to replace him.

Celtic have reportedly agreed a fee with VVV-Venlo for their top scorer, who is expected to complete his move today.