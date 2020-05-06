The festival “We come back together” gathers 600 judokas in their homes

Under the slogan “We come back together”, 600 Asturian judokas participated last weekend in a macro festival from home. Internet connection was the only thing necessary to follow the classes that the teachers conducted online for all categories. According to the organizers, the initiative is “a way to demonstrate that judo is ready for the return to the tatami mats, that it can be practiced individually and that it is an excellent vehicle against sedentary lifestyle, obesity and bullying, reinforcing self-esteem and the values ​​of discipline, respect and camaraderie. ” Following the guidelines of the Spanish Federation, the return to the tatami mats of schools, gyms and clubs will go hand in hand with a strict security protocol: without shoes, as always, wider spaces, disinfection between classes and mandatory hydrogels.

