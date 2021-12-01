The fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has received a huge boost after promoter Bob Arum announced that the Gypsy King will fight THREE times in 2022.

Promoter Bob Arum has revealed that Tyson Fury will fight Anthony Joshua THREE times in 2022, giving the fight a huge boost.

TYSON FURY will fight three times next year, giving his British opponents a huge boost.

In the last two years, the Gypsy King has only fought twice, both times against Deontay Wilder, and both times he has won.

In October, he knocked out Wilder, 36, in round 11 to put a dramatic end to their trilogy series.

Fury’s promoter in the United States, Bob Arum, wants him back in less than four months to kick off a busy 12-month period.

“What I would like to see, and this is what he wants to see, is getting in the ring at the end of February or March and doing at least three fights in 2022,” Arum told talkSPORT.

“Hopefully, that’ll be the outcome; Fury is prepared to fight anyone.”

“I truly believe he is the best heavyweight in the world; he would fight anyone.”

Fury, 33, has stated that he wants to fight either Anthony Joshua, 32, or Oleksandr Usyk, 34.

FREE BETS: GET THE MOST UP-TO-DATE BETTING SIGN-UP OFFERS AND FREE BETS

But, following Usyk’s upset victory over AJ in September, the heavyweights are already planning a rematch for April.

The winner will then go after WBC champion Fury, finally unifying the division.

For the time being, the Gypsy King will have to turn his attention elsewhere, and Dillian Whyte, 33, has emerged as the frontrunner to face him.

“I believe Tyson Fury should fight Dillian Whyte next,” Arum said.

We need to move quickly to set a date and an opponent for Fury.

“It seems logical to me that it should be Dillian Whyte.”

Whyte is the WBC’s ‘interim’ champion, and thus Fury’s mandatory challenger.

However, his legal action against the WBC has prevented him from being forced to fight for the title.

It’s possible that instead of being forced, Fury will negotiate a defense against Whyte on his own terms.