The fight purses for Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have been revealed, with the YouTuber earning the same as the former UFC champion.

The fight purses for Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have been revealed, with the YouTuber earning the same amount as the ex-UFC champion.

Paul, a YouTuber turned boxer, fought the former UFC welterweight champion in August in Cleveland, Ohio.

And the social media sensation was well compensated for his razor-thin victory over The Chosen One.

Paul’s guaranteed purse for his fourth professional boxing match, according to the Ohio State Athletic Commission, was a whopping £1,453,610.

For his pro boxing debut, Woodley, 39, was also awarded the same sum.

The couple’s total purses, on the other hand, were much larger than the figures revealed.

After the Chosen One replaced the injured Tommy Fury, Paul and Woodley are set for another payday this weekend.

“I feel like if that was the second biggest pay-per-view, then round two is going to be bigger than that,” an enraged Woodley said in the summer.

Tyron Woodley: £1,453,610 ((dollar)2M)Jake Paul: £1,453,610 ((dollar)2M)

Yamileth Mercado: £24,700 ((dollar)34k) Amanda Serrano: £55,000 ((dollar)75k) Amanda Serrano: £55,000 ((dollar)75k) Amanda Serrano: £55,000 ((dollar)75k) Amanda Serrano: £55,000 ((dollar)75k)

Joe Cusamano: £80,000 ((dollar)111k)Daniel Dubois: £72,700 ((dollar)100k)

Ivan Baranchyk: £43,600 ((dollar)60k) Montana Love: £43,600 ((dollar)60k) Montana Love: £43,600 ((dollar)60k) Montana Love: £43,600 ((dollar)60k) Montana Love: £43,600 ((dollar)

Tony Taylor: £29,060 ((dollar)40k) Tommy Fury: £10,900 ((dollar)15k)

Juan Rubio: ((dollar)20k) £14,530 Charles Conwell: ((dollar)80k) £58,130

“I think I won the fight.”

Jake appears to be a formidable opponent.

That’s why I was in such good shape when I arrived.

“It’s ridiculous that one of the judges gave me two rounds.”

“No offense, but f**k [Tommy] Fury’s fight; Jake and I need to get that back.”

“Get the tattoo, and we’ll run it back,” Paul replied.

“We’ve got a tattoo artist here, so you’re not going anywhere.”

“Wipe the sweat off your brow and shave that leg, because I’m f*g putting ‘I love Jake Paul’ on your leg and we’ll be able to run it back.”

Paul has already made over £25 million in his five-fight career, even before this weekend.