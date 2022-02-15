The fights between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are ‘there for’ Viddal Riley, but the former KSI coach ‘wants to be respected as a boxer.’

Viddal Riley’s fights with Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are ‘there for’ him, but KSI’s ex-coach ‘wants to be respected as a boxer.’

If he wants, VIDDAL RILEY can fight Jake Paul and Tommy Fury in mega-fights, but he prefers to be’respected as a boxer.’

The Londoner was a top amateur who played for West Ham United and competed in the Youth Olympics.

Riley, 24, rose to fame as a result of his friendship with well-known YouTubers, including KSI from the United Kingdom.

In the past, the unbeaten cruiserweight has been linked to Paul, 25, and Fury, 22, after leaving Floyd Mayweather’s stable to return home.

Riley, according to his Sky Sports promoter Ben Shalom, is looking to take a more traditional path rather than relying on quick cash-grab pay-per-views.

“Because of the massive followings that the guys have, it would be a big fight,” Shalom predicted.

“Viddal has a sizable YouTube following, and Tommy is a member of the Fury family who rose to prominence on Love Island.

“I’m not sure if the Jake Paul vs. Tommy fight will still take place.

For Tommy’s sake, I hope it does.

Viddal is also involved in these fights.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“However, he prefers to take the traditional route.

Richard Riakporhe, Mikael Lawal, and Chris Billam-Smith are already competing for the British title.

“Viddal wants to mash it up with them,” says the narrator.

He wants to be respected as a boxer, not as a celebrity on the internet.

“However, when you can do both, that’s when the real fights begin.”

Riley rose to prominence after becoming KSI’s boxing coach, and the two drew with Logan Paul, 26, in 2018, but won the rematch the following year.

Logan’s younger brother Jake has since gone on to become a 5-0 prizefighter, claiming to have beaten Riley last year.

However, the part-time rapper admitted that unless the price was right, he would not be in a hurry to prove the American wrong.

I’m not sure if the Jake Paul vs. Tommy fight will still take place.

I’m hoping it works out for Tommy.

Viddal isn’t immune to these battles.

He, on the other hand, prefers to take the traditional route.

“This guy says he thinks he can beat me,” Riley said in December.

“As a fighter who has dedicated his life to the sport, he should believe he can beat other fighters.

“However, it’s the first time he’s said it.”

I don’t think of him that way; I don’t want to fight these guys.

“In the ring, I want to keep my path traditional.”

But if he says things like that, I’ll fight Jake if it’s reasonable and certain conditions are met.

“I’m not going to go to great lengths…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.