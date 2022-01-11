The final AP Top 25 poll for college football has been released.

The AP Top 25 College Football Poll has been released.

Georgia won the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night, defeating Alabama 33-18. It was the program’s first championship in 41 years.

Kirby Smart defeated Nick Saban for the first time in a face-to-face match.

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett was the Bulldogs’ hero, throwing two fourth-quarter touchdowns and winning offensive MVP honors.

The 2021 college football season came to a close with Georgia’s victory on Monday night.

The final AP Poll Top 25 of the season was released on Tuesday, just days after the Bulldogs clinched the national championship.

The complete list can be found here:

