The final ESPN Computer Top 25 rankings are now available.

Now that the college football season is officially over, ESPN’s FPI has released its final top 25 rankings.

After winning the National Championship against Alabama on Monday night, it’s no surprise that Georgia is atop the rankings.

Georgia had not won a national championship since 1980.

Alabama is right behind Georgia, and Ohio State, which defeated Utah in the Rose Bowl, is right behind them.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s record-setting 347-yard performance helped the Buckeyes win a wild game 48-45.

Michigan is ranked fourth after losing the Orange Bowl to Georgia 34-11 in the College Football Playoff.

Jim Harbaugh had his best season with the Wolverines yet, and there could be a lot more next season.

Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma State round out the five to seven teams, though things in Norman will be very different next season.

Both quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler will be absent, and head coach Lincoln Riley will be replaced by Brent Venables, who left for USC.

After Brian Kelly left for LSU, Notre Dame will be led by Marcus Freeman, who lost his first game as head coach in the Fiesta Bowl to Oklahoma State.

Clemson, Iowa State, and Cincinnati complete the top ten.

It seems unfair to rank the Bearcats below many of these teams, especially since they have only lost one game this season.

The full rankings can be found here.