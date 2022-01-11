The final Puskas Award nominees for 2021 have been announced by FIFA.

The Puskas Award nominees for 2021 have been announced by FIFA.

The best goal for 2021 will be announced in January.

Lamela, Schick, and Taremi compete for a prize in Zurich, Switzerland.

The three finalists for the 2021 Puskas Award, which will be given for the best goal of the previous year, were announced on Tuesday by FIFA.

FIFA announced in a statement that voting for the 11 spectacular goals of 2021 ended on December 1.

17, reducing the number of options to three, which are now competing for the award.

It went on to say that the winner of this award would be announced at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, during the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on January 14.

The final three nominees for the award are Argentine winger Erik Lamela, Czech forward Patrik Schick, and Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi.

In 2009, FIFA created this award to honor Hungarian football legend Ferenc Puskas by naming the most beautiful goal of the previous year.

Puskas was a forward for Real Madrid in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and he is widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of the game.

He died in 2006 at the age of 79.

– Nominees for the FIFA Puskas Award for 2021, with the following objectives:

– Argentina’s Erik Lamela – Arsenal vs.

Tottenham Hotspur (English Premier League, March 14, 2021) is a team in the English Premier League.

Czech Republic vs. Germany – Patrik Schick (Czech Republic)

Scotland (UEFA EURO 2020, June 14, 2021) Scotland (UEFA EURO 2020, June 14, 2021) Scotland (UEFA EURO 2020,

Chelsea vs. Iran – Mehdi Taremi (Iran)

Porto (UEFA Champions League, 13th April 2021)