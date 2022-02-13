The Final Super Bowl Prediction by ESPN’s Computer Model

ESPN’s computer model predicts the Super Bowl winner.

The final results have been released.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its Super Bowl LVI prediction for Sunday’s game, taking nearly everything into account.

The Los Angeles Rams have a 66.3 percent chance of winning their first Lombardi Trophy since their time in St. Louis, according to the FPI.

The Greatest Show on Turf is a term used to describe Louis.

Joe Burrow and the improbable Cincinnati Bengals have a 33.7 percent chance.

But Joe Shiesty and the improbable AFC North champions are used to it.

The Bengals have been questioned throughout the postseason, but they’ve proven the NFL world wrong each step of the way.

A team will host a “home” playoff game for the second year in a row.

After Tom Brady and the Buccaneers defeated Kansas City in last season’s big game in Tampa, the Rams will play in the familiar confines of SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles is currently favored by four points over Cincinnati, according to ESPN.

And the total overunder for the Super Bowl is 48.5 points.

When things get going in sunny Los Angeles, California, it should be a good time.

