The ‘f***ing horrible’ £4 Birmingham City hot dog, which costs TWICE as much as football food in Brazil, is slammed by a TV chef.

After describing a £4 hot dog as “f***ing horrible,” a Brazilian TV chef has put Birmingham City’s fan food through the mincer.

Danilo Galhardo pounced on the Brum bun deal with more gusto than it contained, despite the fact that the hot dog was nothing more than a plain roll and sausage.

And social media outrage over the’meal’ reached a fever pitch when it was compared to a massive serving of Brazilian football food for just £1.84.

When Galhardo saw a photo on Twitter of a Blues fan holding up the team’s hot dog, he insulted him in Brazilian.

And when told, “I’m not sure what that means, but we probably agree,” the gastronomy lecturer didn’t hesitate to explain in English.

He responded,

“This is dire @BCFC, just dire,” one fan responded.

You have to be hungry to eat this.”

“No sauce at all….WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYA

After seeing a photo of the £1.86 Brazilian offering, which included fries, salad, and other toppings, the heat was turned up even higher.

“That would be worth paying the £2k in flights,” one fan, who goes by the Twitter handle Dan Bacon, said.

Others claimed that English football food in general was poor.

“Yet another on my list of reasons for not going to any live games – travel andamp; associated costs, ticket prices, programme costs, wretched food and drink (if you can get served, stupid pricing)-happy to be a couch potato for 90(plus) minutes (but not listen to pundits), bye,” the post concluded.

A request for comment from Birmingham has yet to be responded to.

However, sources close to the Championship club claim the Blues are dissatisfied with their treatment.

