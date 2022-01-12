The ‘f***ing horrible’ £4 Birmingham City hot dog, which costs TWICE as much as football food in his home country of Brazil, has been slammed by a TV chef.

Danilo Galhardo pounced on the Brum bun deal with more gusto than it deserved, given that the hot dog was nothing more than a plain roll and sausage.

As social media users expressed their displeasure with the’meal,’ a massive serving of Brazilian football food – costing just £1.84 – was offered as a counterpoint.

When Galhardo saw a picture on Twitter of a fan holding up the’meal,’ he responded with a Brazilian insult.

And when the gastronomy lecturer was told, “Not sure what that means, but we probably agree,” he didn’t hesitate to explain.

“Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!

“This is dire @BCFC, just dire,” one fan wrote.

You have to be hungry to eat this.”

“No sauce at all….WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY

And the heat was turned up even higher when a photo of Brazil’s massive £1.86 offering – which included fries, salad, and other toppings – was shown.

“That would be worth paying the £2k in flights,” one fan, who goes by the Twitter handle Dan Bacon, wrote.

Others on social media claimed that English football food was of poor quality in general.

“Yet another on my list of reasons for not going to any live games – travel andamp; associated costs, ticket prices, programme costs, wretched food and drink (if you can get served, stupid pricing)-happy to be a couch potato for 90(plus) minutes (but not listen to pundits), bye,” the post concluded.

A request for comment from Birmingham has yet to be responded to.

However, sources close to the Championship club claim the Blues are dissatisfied with their treatment.

