The first 15 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft have been selected.

For 18 teams, the 2021 NFL season ends today, and the real hope for next season lies in the 2022 NFL Draft.

No. 1 is the most important.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will receive the first overall pick.

In 2022, he will be the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

For the second year in a row, they’ll be the top pick.

There isn’t a franchise quarterback to choose from this time – not that they would want one anyway.

The top five are rounded out by four teams who had a bad year with their first- or second-year coaches.

The Lions, Texans, Jets, and Giants all struggled for the majority of the season.

After the Carolina Panthers reach sixth place, trades begin to factor in due to previous trades.

The Giants and Jets will each have two picks in the top ten if no trades occur.

Tankathon has confirmed the first 15 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan and Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon are considered the best pass rushers in the NFL Draft.

Unlike the previous few drafts, however, this one does not feature a generational quarterback prospect.

The quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Malik Willis, and Sam Howell are all capable, but none of them are “generational talents.”

All of those players, as well as others, will be scrutinized to the extent that their finger length will be measured during the NFL Draft.

Where will your favorite team pick in the NFL Draft?

