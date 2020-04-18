The first and biggest signings after a Premier League takeover

With Newcastle on the brink of that sweet takeover relief, it is surely time to consider how other top-flight clubs have reacted to a change in ownership.

Save for a late Mike Ashley U-turn, PCP Capital Partners will complete their takeover of Newcastle in due course: the 20th since and including Chelsea’s buyout in 2003.

But what have other Premier League clubs done in the transfer market immediately after changing ownership? Do they make a new record signing? Or bring Joey Barton in on a free?

First signing: Glen Johnson (£6m, West Ham)

Biggest signing: Damien Duff (£17m, Blackburn)

Amount of signings: 11

Overall spend: £111.25m

First signing: Donovan Ricketts (loan, Village United)

Biggest signing: Steve Howey (free, Leicester)

Amount of signings: 4

Overall spend: £0

Summer 2004: Overall spend of £750,000 on six players, with Gary Speed (Newcastle) the only one bought for a fee.

First signing: Edwin van der Sar (£1.5m, Fulham)

Biggest signing: Park Ji-sung (£4m, PSV)

Amount of signings: 3

Overall spend: £6.5m

First signing: David Thompson (free, Wigan)

Biggest signing: Niko Kranjcar (£3.5m, Hajduk Split)

Amount of signings: 6

Overall spend: £5.2m

First signing: Stiliyan Petrov (£6.5m, Celtic)

Biggest signing: Stiliyan Petrov (£6.5m, Celtic)

Amount of signings: 2

Overall spend: £6.5m

January 2007: Overall spend of £10.65m on three players, with Ashley Young (£9.65m, Watford) the most expensive

First signing: Luis Boa Morte (£5m, Fulham)

Biggest signing: Matthew Upson (£6m, Birmingham)

Amount of signings: 5

Overall spend: £17m

Summer 2007: Overall spend of £29.57m on seven players, with Craig Bellamy (£7.5m, Liverpool) the most expensive

First signing: Gerardo Bruna (free, Real Madrid)

Biggest signing: Fernando Torres (£26.5m, Atletico Madrid)

Amount of signings: 10

Overall spend: £49m

First signing: Rolando Bianchi (£8.8m, Reggina)

Biggest signing: Rolando Bianchi (£8.8m, Reggina)

Amount of signings: 7

Overall spend: £38.2m

First signing: Alan Smith (£6m, Manchester United)

Biggest signing: Jose Enrique (£6.5m, Villarreal)

Amount of signings: 5

Overall spend: £16.5m

First signing: Alan Stubbs (free, Everton)

Biggest signing: Mile Sterjovski (£300,000, Gencerbiligi)

Amount of signings: 3

Overall spend: £300,000

Summer 2008: Overall spend of £2.5m on eight players, with Rob Hulse (£1.75m, Sheffield United) the most expensive

First signing: Robinho (£32.5m, Real Madrid)

Biggest signing: Robinho (£32.5m, Real Madrid)

Amount of signings: 1 (the takeover was completed on deadline day)

Overall spend: £32.5m

January 2009: Overall spend of £49.9m on four players, with Nigel de Jong (£18m, Hamburg) the most expensive

First signing: Fraizer Campbell (£3.5m, Manchester United)

Biggest signing: Darren Bent (£10m, Tottenham)

Amount of signings: 5

Overall spend: £28.5m

First signing: Michel (£3m, Sporting Gijon)

Biggest signing: Michel (£3m, Sporting Gijon)/Craig Gardner (£3m, Aston Villa)

Amount of signings: 2

Overall spend: £6m

Summer 2010: Overall spend of £16.8m on five players, with Ben Foster (£6m, Manchester United) and Nikola Zigic (£6m, Valencia) the most expensive

First signing: Luis Suarez (£22.7m, Ajax)

Biggest signing: Andy Carroll (£35m, Newcastle)

Amount of signings: 2

Overall spend: £57.7m

Summer 2011: Overall spend of £54.95m on seven players, with Stewart Downing (£20m, Aston Villa) the most expensive

First signing: Ruben Rochina (£405,000, Barcelona B)

Biggest signing: Mauro Formica (£3.5m, Newell’s Old Boys)

Amount of signings: 2

Overall spend: £3.9m

Summer 2011: Overall spend of £16m on seven players, with Scott Dann (£6m, Birmingham) the most expensive

First signing: Joey Barton (free, Newcastle)

Biggest signing: Shaun Wright-Phillips (£4m, Manchester City)

Amount of signings: 5

Overall spend: £7.4m

First signing: George Byers (free, Watford)

Biggest signing: Borja Baston (£15.5m, Atletico Madrid)

Amount of signings: 8

Overall spend: £32.25m

First signing: Wesley Hoedt (£15m, Lazio)

Biggest signing: Wesley Hoedt (£15m, Lazio)

Amount of signings: 1

Overall spend: £15m

January 2018: Overall spend of £19m, entirely on Guido Carrillo

First signing: Denis Suarez (loan, Barcelona, January 2019)

Biggest signing: Nicolas Pepe (£72m, Lille, summer 2019)

Amount of signings: 1 in January 2019, 4 in summer 2019

Overall spend: £130m

