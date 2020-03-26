The first Arab footballer dies from the Corona virus

Subscribe to receive the most important news

The Somali Football Association announced the death of the former star of the national team, Abdel Qader Mohamed Farah, at the age of 59, in a hospital in the British capital, London, after he was infected with the new “Corona” virus.

The Somali Federation, through its official account on Facebook, said, “Somalia lost the football legend Abdel Qader Mohamed Farah to the Corona virus … and the legend died in a hospital in London … my condolences to his family, relatives and the entire Somali football family,” according to Sputnik News Agency.

Farah had started his career in 1976, represented Somalia nationally until his retirement in the late 1980s, and worked as a consultant to the Minister of Youth and Sports of Somalia from 2016 until his death.