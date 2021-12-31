The first half of Cincinnati’s season has been panned by everyone.

The same thing is being said about Cincinnati’s first half.

At halftime of today’s College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 1 and No. 2 seeds,

Alabama is ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

The Crimson Tide are leading the Bearcats 17-3.

So far, Nick Saban’s powerhouse team appears to have completely dominated the game — but the halftime scoreboard doesn’t reflect that.

Cincinnati’s situation heading into the second half can be described in one word by fans and analysts from around the college football world: fortunate.

“Alabama leads Cincinnati 302-81 at halftime.

At this point, the Bearcats are fortunate to be down 14 points.

“The first drive of the third quarter appears to be a big one,” wrote Erick Smith of USA Today Sports.

“Cincinnati is extremely fortunate to be down only 14,” another fan said.

