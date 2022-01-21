The five best captain picks for Gameweek 23 in the Fantasy Premier League

The 5 best captain picks for Gameweek 23 in the Fantasy Premier League

With no standout options this weekend, it might be a good time to take a chance on your armband choice.

After the excitement (or agony, depending on your final point total) of a double gameweek, Fantasy Premier League managers can return to the relative calm of a regular match schedule.

Hopefully this is the case.

As of now, ten games are scheduled for Gameweek 23, though it could become a mini double gameweek if Aston Villa, Burnley, or Leeds end up playing on the same weekend as the FA Cup fourth round, despite having already been eliminated.

Given the unpredictability of the current situation, keep an eye on the Premier League for updates before making your transfers and naming your captain on Friday afternoon.

Following recent controversies, the Premier League is considering changes to its postponement criteria, according to i, but these will not take effect until after the winter break.

Given Mo Salah’s monopoly on the armband for the majority of the campaign, the captaincy debate this weekend is refreshingly open, with no clear frontrunner.

If you’ve tended to prioritize safety so far this season, this appears to be a great weekend to take a calculated risk with your captain selection.

Given the game’s second and third-highest scoring FPL players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joao Cancelo have tended to be overlooked, this could mean entrusting a defender with the armband for the first time.

Alternatively, it could imply selecting a player who is in good form or has a favorable fixture (or ideally both) but would not normally be considered.

I’ve listed my top five captain picks for Gameweek 23, which have a differential owned by only 1.2 percent of managers at the time of writing.

Last week’s captain, Harry Kane, scored 11 points, and it could have been a lot more had he not fired off 10 shots against Leicester, twice hitting the woodwork.

The Belgian has started each of City’s last six league matches and has contributed offensively.

