The Football Community Reacts To Jeff Fisher’s Latest News

Jeff Fisher hasn’t coached in the NFL in over five years.

But, after a year on Eddie George’s staff at Tennessee State, he appears to be eyeing a new head coaching job.

Fisher is being interviewed for the vacant head coaching position at East Tennessee State, according to the Johnson City Press.

Fisher would “seriously consider” the job if it was offered, according to The Tennessean.

Randy Sanders, the head coach of ETSU, announced his retirement earlier this month after leading the team to a 11-2 season.

This isn’t the first time Fisher has been linked to open coaching positions in Tennessee.

Prior vacancies with the Vols and at Vanderbilt have been mentioned in relation to him.

Those rumors, however, were unfounded.

Fisher was Eddie George’s first-year advisor at Tennessee State last year.

Defensive coordinator for the Tigers is his son.

The idea appears to have piqued the interest of ETSU fans.

However, given how his NFL career ended, fans of other fanbases appear to be laughing at the idea.

All the negativity around Jeff Fisher is MIND BOGGLING. National Championship as a player ✅ NFL Super Bowl Winner as a player ✅ NFL Coach ✅ Take an undertalented TN Titans team to the org first (and only) Super Bowl ✅ 51% win percentage in the NFL ✅ — The Mutiny (@TheMutinyofETSU) December 20, 2021

Jeff Fisher in the mix for ETSU? https://t.co/hfUoqxDVNypic.twitter.com/BeznhRgqfs — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) December 20, 2021

Holy cow. Hearing that there is momentum for Jeff Fisher to be ETSU’s next head coach. Not like Randy Sanders is leaving the cupboard bare, either. — Rob Huddleston (@Rob_Huddleston) December 20, 2021