The Football Community Reacts to Jerome Bettis’ Incredible News

The Football World Reacts to Jerome Bettis’ Incredible News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome Bettis shared some significant personal news on Monday night.

Bettis announced that he had returned to Notre Dame’s campus.

No, he isn’t being given an award.

Instead, he’s returning to South Bend to complete a task he began nearly 30 years ago: earning his bachelor’s degree.

In a video posted on Twitter, he said, “I have always told my kids that whatever you start, you finish.”

“I started my final semester at Notre Dame today.

I knew I’d come back one day when I left 27 years ago to join the NFL.

It’s never too late to follow your dreams and continue your education.”

Fans were overjoyed to learn that he was getting back into the swing of things academically.

“Wonderful message,” says the narrator.

My mother taught a lot of older students during her years as a college professor.

“She was always blown away by their dedication and drive, and they ended up teaching a lot of the younger kids just by being around,” media analyst Richard Deitsch said.