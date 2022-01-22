The Football World Reacts To Arch Manning’s News From Saturday

The Football World Reacts To Arch Manning’s News

At his high school basketball game on Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – in attendance.

Manning is the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL.

One of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2023 is also a standout basketball player.

During his basketball game on Friday night, Alabama coach Nick Saban spent some time catching up with his star quarterback.

Saban also brought Bill O’Brien, Alabama’s offensive coordinator, and Pete Golding, Alabama’s defensive coordinator.

Fans were taken aback when they saw all three of them at Manning’s game.

Others chose to concentrate on a different subject.

At this point in his career, one fan believes it is a good idea for Manning to focus on more than just football.

“Wait, you’re telling me the No. 1 quarterback in the country is also a basketball player?” one person inquired, seemingly praising the overall versatility of those who participate in multiple sports.

Wait you tellin me the No.1 QB in the nation is playing basketball too..Interesting https://t.co/oKbE3yIqN7 — Courtney Williams (@CoachUno1) January 22, 2022

His recruitment is gonna be wild at the end. I could realistically see him at Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas. They all have real shots at landing him. https://t.co/BW3wA188rd — Cincinnatus C./Twinzosaurus. (@_Moziah) January 22, 2022