The Football World Reacts To Arch Manning’s News

Those hoping to find out where five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning will play college football may have to wait a little longer than they thought.

Nelson Stewart, the head coach of Isidore Newman, said earlier this week that Manning is content to wait until he makes an official decision on where he’ll play next.

There were rumors that he might announce his commitment this spring during his 2021 season.

“The thought was maybe a commitment this spring,” Stewart told Chad Simmons of On3 Sports. “But now, it may be more into the fall.”

“This spring, he’ll go on trips and spend time with coaches to see how he feels.”

One Florida fan interprets Arch’s coach’s comments as a sign that Manning will schedule an official visit with the Gators.

“Napier pays him a visit, and then he publishes this? It’s only a matter of time before the official visit is scheduled for next fall,” the fan speculated.

Football World Reacts To Thursday’s Arch Manning News

Football World Reacts To Thursday’s Arch Manning News