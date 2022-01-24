The Football World Reacts To Brian Billick’s Announcement
Former NFL head coach Brian Billick is returning to coaching, this time at the college level.
Herm Edwards, the head coach at Arizona State, has hired Billick as an offensive analyst and advisor.
Football World Reacts To The Brian Billick News
Excited to announce the addition of Super Bowl-winning head coach Brian Billick as a new Offensive Analyst and Advisor to the Head Coach.
Welcome to Tempe, Coach Billick! ☀️😈
— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) January 24, 2022
Look I’m sure he’s a nice guy, but this is the same Brian Billick who has been out of NFL coaching for 15 YEARS. He’s been out of college coaching for 31! Why are we running an NFL coach paid retirement program in Tempe? https://t.co/vcLCxewWkN
— Adam Kress (@KressOnBusiness) January 24, 2022
ASU assembling the most 2003 NFL coaching staff of all time, you have to respect it https://t.co/BCMSkUvqho
— pac-12 enjoyer :/ (@equitybruin) January 24, 2022
Welcome to AZ… where former NFL coaches come to retire, play golf and work for Herm Edwards. @12SportsAZhttps://t.co/HGv1kpnvs8
— Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) January 24, 2022
If you’re going to dominate while averaging one passing TD per game, this is the guy you want on staff. (20 TD passes in 20 games during the 2000 Super Bowl run) https://t.co/KrTZKxqBmI
— Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) January 24, 2022
Let’s go!! @Ravenshttps://t.co/0dJTBgQGpU
— Bob Bowman (@coach_bowman) January 24, 2022
College football has just become an ATM machine for coaches. https://t.co/N9MLKPO73m
— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 24, 2022
Billick recently coached in the Hule Bowl (a showcase for NFL draft prospects), which brought back the “coaching bug.” Was told that he didn’t need much convincing by Herm Edwards to join the staff in Tempe. Tremendous hire for the ASU offense. https://t.co/cevAUG96Md
— DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) January 24, 2022
Brian Billick, Herm Edwards and Marvin Lewis on the same staff. https://t.co/4oP4Ts9hqn
— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 24, 2022