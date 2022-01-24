The Football World Reacts To Brian Billick’s Announcement

Former NFL head coach Brian Billick is returning to coaching, this time at the college level.

Herm Edwards, the head coach at Arizona State, has hired Billick as an offensive analyst and advisor.

Excited to announce the addition of Super Bowl-winning head coach Brian Billick as a new Offensive Analyst and Advisor to the Head Coach. Welcome to Tempe, Coach Billick! ☀️😈 — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) January 24, 2022

Look I’m sure he’s a nice guy, but this is the same Brian Billick who has been out of NFL coaching for 15 YEARS. He’s been out of college coaching for 31! Why are we running an NFL coach paid retirement program in Tempe? https://t.co/vcLCxewWkN — Adam Kress (@KressOnBusiness) January 24, 2022

ASU assembling the most 2003 NFL coaching staff of all time, you have to respect it https://t.co/BCMSkUvqho — pac-12 enjoyer :/ (@equitybruin) January 24, 2022

Welcome to AZ… where former NFL coaches come to retire, play golf and work for Herm Edwards. @12SportsAZhttps://t.co/HGv1kpnvs8 — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) January 24, 2022

If you’re going to dominate while averaging one passing TD per game, this is the guy you want on staff. (20 TD passes in 20 games during the 2000 Super Bowl run) https://t.co/KrTZKxqBmI — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) January 24, 2022

College football has just become an ATM machine for coaches. https://t.co/N9MLKPO73m — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 24, 2022

Billick recently coached in the Hule Bowl (a showcase for NFL draft prospects), which brought back the “coaching bug.” Was told that he didn’t need much convincing by Herm Edwards to join the staff in Tempe. Tremendous hire for the ASU offense. https://t.co/cevAUG96Md — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) January 24, 2022