The Football World Reacts To Caylin Newton’s, Cam Newton’s, News From Friday

Caylin Newton entered the transfer portal on Friday afternoon, according to the college football world.

Caylin Newton, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, is reportedly leaving Auburn.

Prior to the 2021 season, the former Howard quarterback transferred to his brother’s alma mater.

On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz was the first to report that the younger Newton had entered his name into the portal.

Newton was a standout quarterback at Howard, but he struggled to make an impression at Auburn.

He did, however, find a solid role on special teams, where at least one fan believes he will be missed if he decides to leave.

“This past season, he was a great special teamer,” one fan said.

