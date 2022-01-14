The Football World Reacts to Chip Kelly’s News From Friday

Earlier this week, the UCLA Bruins appeared on the verge of extending head coach Chip Kelly’s contract.

However, it’s been a few days and nothing has happened.

ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg reported on Friday afternoon that there has been “no resolution” on a potential extension.

“Despite discussions throughout the week about a possible new deal,” he reported, “there is no resolution on Chip Kelly’s situation at UCLA.”

“Kelly’s original contract has one year left on it, and on Saturday, the buyout on both sides will drop from (dollar)9 million to (dollar)0.

It’ll be fun to keep an eye on.”

The new details piqued the interest of the fans.

Kelly’s football future is still unknown, despite it appearing as if he was on the verge of staying put.

“Well, well, well, well, well, well, well, well, well, well, well, well, well, well, well, well, well, well,

Football World Reacts To Friday’s Chip Kelly News

Football World Reacts To Friday’s Chip Kelly News

Well well well, the intrigue has grown. https://t.co/Cx8gnyZfIb — julian chwang (@ChwangJulian) January 14, 2022

Will he get an extension? Will he get fired? We’re all on the edge of our seats https://t.co/YRSf63RuJJ — Walk-On Redshirts (@walkonredshirts) January 14, 2022