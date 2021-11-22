The Football World Reacts To Dan Quinn Speculation From Monday

The Football World Reacts To Dan Quinn’s Rumors From Monday

Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, has done an excellent job this season with the team’s defense.

Quinn has sparked some interesting rumors after transforming the Cowboys’ defense from one of the league’s worst to one of the best.

Quinn is being discussed as a possible candidate for the USC job, according to Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner.

His coaching ties to Pete Carroll, his Super Bowl experience with the Atlanta Falcons, and his West Coast experience and temperament are all factors.

To find a permanent replacement for Clay Helton, the USC Trojans are expected to cast a wide net.

On top of college coaches, a number of NFL coaches are expected to be considered.

However, the rest of the college football world appears unconcerned or concerned about Quinn’s transfer to USC: Rival fans of USC’s rivals are laughing at the idea and seem to hope the Trojans do it:

Meanwhile, USC fans are split on the idea:

Under Clay Helton’s leadership, USC went 46-24.

They won the Rose Bowl in 2016 and the Pac-12 title the following year with Sam Darnold at quarterback.

However, USC did not improve in the three years after Darnold left.

After a 1-1 start to the 2021 season, USC cut Helton.

Under Pete Carroll, USC was no longer a national powerhouse.

Going after high-profile NFL coaches, on the other hand, has previously worked for them with Carroll.

Maybe it’ll work this time.

Should Dan Quinn be seriously considered for the position of head coach at USC?

