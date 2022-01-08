Trending
The Football World Reacts To Gene Chizik’s Gene Chizik News From Saturday

On Saturday afternoon, Gene Chizik landed a big job in college football.

The North Carolina Tar Heels have hired Chizik as an assistant head coach for defense under Mack Brown.

With a press release on Saturday afternoon, UNC made the decision official.

“Two-time National Champion Gene Chizik, a 26-year coaching veteran, has been named Carolina’s assistant head coach for defense,” according to a press release from North Carolina.

“… Chizik reunites with Brown after previously serving as Brown’s defensive coordinator at Texas in 2005-06. He is a national coach of the year award winner, a Broyles Award winner, and a Broyles Award finalist while at Carolina.”

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Gene Chizik News

