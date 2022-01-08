The Football World Reacts To Gene Chizik’s Gene Chizik News From Saturday

The Football World Reacts To Gene Chizik’s Gene Chizik’s Gene Chizik’s Gene Chizik’s Gene Chizik

On Saturday afternoon, Gene Chizik landed a big job in college football.

The North Carolina Tar Heels have hired Chizik as an assistant head coach for defense under Mack Brown.

With a press release on Saturday afternoon, UNC made the decision official.

“Two-time National Champion Gene Chizik, a 26-year coaching veteran, has been named Carolina’s assistant head coach for defense,” according to a press release from North Carolina.

“… Chizik reunites with Brown after previously serving as Brown’s defensive coordinator at Texas in 2005-06. He is a national coach of the year award winner, a Broyles Award winner, and a Broyles Award finalist while at Carolina.”

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Gene Chizik News

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Gene Chizik News

Two coaching veterans are returning to North Carolina to strengthen the Tar Heels’ defense. Help us welcome back Gene Chizik and Charlton Warren. 🔹 @CoachGeneChizik

🔹 @CoachCwarren 🔗 https://t.co/3Crc8ckaDs#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #BeTheOnepic.twitter.com/tcW6wgjEm1 — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) January 8, 2022

We really doing this again with Chizik? Hopefully he realizes his recruits will be paid in more than just #WordsOfChizdomhttps://t.co/ih25lKSltd — David Lipman (@D_Lipman) January 8, 2022

Oh. My. Goodness. THIS IS HUGE!!! LFG! It’s a #GDTBATH. Chiz/Warren combo is deadly. Both will bring the scheme aspect, but more importantly, Chizik will CHALLENGE each individual not only on defense, but team as a whole to bring it each week! I really couldn’t be more happy. https://t.co/yinhuCStKd — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) January 8, 2022