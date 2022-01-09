The Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s News From Friday

The Jim Harbaugh coaching rumors are heating up once more, and the latest information indicates that he is considering NFL offers.

Harbaugh gave Darrius Clemons, a four-star wide receiver committed to Michigan, some interesting information.

Harbaugh will “entertain” NFL offers, according to his father, Larry Clemson.

“He said he’ll consider it,” Clemons said.

“He was honest with us about it.”

Coach Harbaugh was brought in to speak with my pastor.

They had a great discussion.

Our pastor inquired about it, and that was his (response).”

Those remarks, of course, sparked a heated debate on social media about whether Harbaugh would leave for the NFL.

One fan does not believe Harbaugh will resign.

Even if he does, the Michigan fan believes the team will be fine.

“I don’t believe Harbaugh will ever leave Michigan.

Using the NFL as leverage makes more sense than actually leaving for a guy who just gave away (dollar)2 million.

If he leaves, however, the cupboard is stocked with a potent offense and a top-notch coaching staff.

“Michigan will be fine,” the supporter predicted.

Meanwhile, some fans believe he’s leaving to take over the Raiders in Las Vegas.

“Raiders bound,” said one Saints supporter.

