Trending
Infosurhoy

The Football World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Hot Start Against the Saints

0
By on Sports

The Football World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Hot Start Against the Saints

After a week off against the Browns last Sunday, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back in action.

The Bengals are looking to win their first playoff game since 1991, and Burrow is off to a fast start against the Raiders.

Burrow threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, putting Cincinnati up 20-13 at halftime.

Burrow’s touchdown passes were caught by tight end CJ Uzomah and receiver Tyler Boyd in the narrowest of windows.

The way Burrow has started the biggest game of his career so far hasn’t surprised anyone in the NFL.

Football World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Hot Start vs. Raiders

Football World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Hot Start vs. Raiders

Comments are closed.