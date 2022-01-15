The Football World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Hot Start Against the Saints

After a week off against the Browns last Sunday, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back in action.

The Bengals are looking to win their first playoff game since 1991, and Burrow is off to a fast start against the Raiders.

Burrow threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, putting Cincinnati up 20-13 at halftime.

Burrow’s touchdown passes were caught by tight end CJ Uzomah and receiver Tyler Boyd in the narrowest of windows.

The way Burrow has started the biggest game of his career so far hasn’t surprised anyone in the NFL.

Football World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Hot Start vs. Raiders

Football World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Hot Start vs. Raiders

It appears that Joe Burrow is still a pretty great QB in playoff games pic.twitter.com/pRuge5MvXp — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 15, 2022

Joe Burrow to the Raiders pic.twitter.com/2ozs6kvXIq — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 15, 2022

Joe Burrow is just ridiculous. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 15, 2022

Joe Burrow looks incredibly locked in. Bengals by a billion. 🔒🐅 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) January 15, 2022

Unreal play by Joe Burrow! he’s on such a hot streak.#Bengals also get the ball to start the second half.pic.twitter.com/QJXIxsKP9C — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 15, 2022