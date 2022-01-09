The Football World Reacts to Kevin Sumlin’s Retirement Announcement on Thursday

The Football World Reacts To Kevin Sumlin’s News From Thursday

The football world learned earlier Thursday afternoon that longtime college football coach Kevin Sumlin had landed a new coaching job.

Sumlin hasn’t coached since his Arizona Wildcats were thrashed 70-7 by in-state rival Arizona State in 2020.

He’s making a comeback after a brief hiatus from the sidelines.

In the eight-team, 10-game league, which starts in April, the 59-year-old will coach the Houston Gamblers.

“Former University of Houston and Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin will be the head coach of the United States Football League’s Houston Gamblers,” writes Chron.com’s Matt Young.

One fan believes this is the opportunity Johnny Manziel has been waiting for to return to the game.

“If Sumlin is the Gamblers’ coach, Johnny Manziel might have a chance to return to the NFL,” the fan speculated.

