The Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s NFL Game Call

The NFL Game Is Called By Kirk Herbstreit, And The World Reacts

Kirk Herbstreit usually calls the best college football games, but on Saturday night, he’ll be doing something different.

He and Chris Fowler are currently calling the ChiefsBroncos Week 18 game, which concludes today.

Both will call the National Championship game between Alabama and Georgia on Monday.

Football fans were quick to point out how bizarre this is.

My brain trying to process Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler calling an NFL game instead of a college game. pic.twitter.com/7OwMaotytr — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 8, 2022

Herbstreit and Fowler calling an NFL game is weird — devin faulkner (@devinfaulkner19) January 8, 2022

Hearing Fowler and Herbstreit on a NFL game is making my head crazy. — Jeff (@TheJeffW) January 8, 2022

Not sure how I feel about Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler calling an NFL game — Dede Little (@DedeLittle16) January 8, 2022

No @KirkHerbstreit, you never want to avoid the double black diamonds. ⛷ — Jeremy Bloom (@JeremyBloom11) January 8, 2022

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are calling a football game on ABC/ESPN featuring a Missouri team with Nick Bolton, Drew Lock, Albert Okwuegbunam all playing. — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) January 8, 2022

Fun listening to Fowler and Herbstreit on this one. Chiefs go 91 yards in 17 plays, now up 7-0. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 8, 2022